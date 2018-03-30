Final egg at the Pittsburgh eagles' nest in Hays not viable

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The final egg in the Pittsburgh Hays eagle nest is not viable because it did not hatch when it was supposed to in the past week, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

On a happier note, the Harmar bald eagles are expecting their first hatch of two eggs beginning on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh eagles, the first to nest within the city limits in more than 150 years, have one eaglet in the nest that has been eating a lot of fish and growing quickly since it hatched last Friday.

That eaglet's hatch impacted the remaining egg, with a large piece of its broken shell encasing part of the final egg, according to Audubon which carefully studies images from a live webcam .

The broken shell stuck to the egg until Wednesday, which was later in the timeframe of an expected hatch.

“It's unknown whether this contributed to the egg not hatching or if the egg was nonviable from the start,” said Rachel Handel, spokeswoman for the Audubon Society.

The remaining nestling is the eighth eagle produced by the Hays couple, which are now in their sixth nesting season on a steep hillside above the Monongahela River.

The Hays nest eagle scorecard of number of birds hatched: In 2013: 1; 2014: 3; 2015: 0; 2016: 2; 2017: 1; 2018: 1.

The live webcam is sponsored by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and CSE Corp. of Murrysville.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.