Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Drue Heinz, philanthropist, widow of Heinz CEO, dead at 103

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
This 1955 photo provided by Heinz Endowments shows Drue Heinz in Pittsburgh. Drue Heinz, the widow of the former head of the H.J. Heinz Co. and a longtime patron of the literary arts has died, she was 103. The Heinz family and The Heinz Endowments said she died Friday, March 30, 2018 in Lasswade, Scotland.
H.J. Heinz II/Heinz Endowments via AP
This 1955 photo provided by Heinz Endowments shows Drue Heinz in Pittsburgh. Drue Heinz, the widow of the former head of the H.J. Heinz Co. and a longtime patron of the literary arts has died, she was 103. The Heinz family and The Heinz Endowments said she died Friday, March 30, 2018 in Lasswade, Scotland.
This 1955 photo provided by Heinz Endowments shows Drue Heinz at Rolling Rock in Ligonier, Pa. Drue Heinz, the widow of the former head of the H.J. Heinz Co. and a longtime patron of the literary arts has died, she was 103. The Heinz family and The Heinz Endowments said she died Friday, March 30, 2018 in Lasswade, Scotland.
H.J. Heinz II/Heinz Endowments via AP
This 1955 photo provided by Heinz Endowments shows Drue Heinz at Rolling Rock in Ligonier, Pa. Drue Heinz, the widow of the former head of the H.J. Heinz Co. and a longtime patron of the literary arts has died, she was 103. The Heinz family and The Heinz Endowments said she died Friday, March 30, 2018 in Lasswade, Scotland.

Updated 4 hours ago

PITTSBURGH — Drue Heinz, the widow of the former head of the H.J. Heinz Co. and a longtime patron of the literary arts has died. She was 103.

The Heinz family and The Heinz Endowments said she died Friday in Lasswade, Scotland.

Heinz was known for her philanthropy and support of the literary arts. She endowed a literature prize at the University of Pittsburgh, a national prize which every year since 1980 has provided for publication of a collection of short stories. She also was closely involved in the Endowments' initiative to develop Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall in 1971 and its efforts to create a downtown cultural district.

Heinz also served on the boards of many cultural organizations, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the American Academy in Rome, and also served on the International Council of the Museum of Modern Art.

In 1971, Heinz co-founded Ecco Press, which published Antaeus magazine and republished many out-of-print books of outstanding literary merit. She also served as publisher of The Paris Review from 1993 until her retirement in 2008.

She was the widow of H.J. Heinz II, who served as CEO of the family company founded by his grandfather. She also was the stepmother of John Heinz, a U.S. senator from Pennsylvania who was killed in a 1991 plane crash. His widow, Teresa Heinz Kerry, serves as chair emeritus of The Heinz Endowments.

“Drue was a very private person but she came to know an amazing group of people in her life. She was smart and passionate and deeply interested in art, literature, and especially poetry,” Heinz Kerry said. “That passion and support made her interesting and helped her make a substantive contribution in ways she cared about, especially on issues like art and beauty.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me