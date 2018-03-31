Arrest papers detail Pittsburgh police's case in South Oakland shooting Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The killing of a man in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood March 26 appears to have started as a drug deal and robbery, according to police, but led to the fatal shooting and a police chase that ended when the robbers crashed the victim's rented car.

Hasan Ishmae Abdul-Rabb, 26, died at 5:35 p.m. at the scene along the 3200 block of Ward Street.

Velmon Dowling, 21, and Shayne Andrew Craighead, 22, both of Pittsburgh, were arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting and charged with homicide.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office on Saturday said Abdul-Rabb had been shot in the left shoulder and torso. The medical examiner agreed with police that the incident was a homicide.

Police spelled out the incident in detail in the suspects' arrest papers:

Dowling told police that sometime in the early evening March 26, Craighead said he was going outside to make a drug deal in a car parked near Dowling's residence, where

Craighead was staying.

Dowling said he accompanied Craighead to meet two people in a car on Ward Street but at first stayed outside as Craighead got in.

Police believe Abdul-Rabb rented the Chevrolet Impala and drove it to the scene.

Dowling allegedly told police that once Craighead was inside the car, both realized the passenger had a gun. Dowling said Craighead pulled out a revolver.

As he attempted to flee the car, Dowling said that he heard a gunshot.

According to the criminal complaint, Craighead at first denied being in South Oakland that day, but later admitted to being in the victim's car and shooting Abdul-Rabb.

A witness saw the incident and shared a photo of the Impala with police, according to the complaint. This helped officers locate the vehicle.

The arrest papers state that Dowling told police he got back in the victim's car at Craighead's instruction.

They drove to the North Side, where Craighead stopped at an acquaintance's home, then started driving toward Mt. Oliver.

But police spotted the car and chased it twice. The second time, the driver lost control and wrecked into a median separating the opposing lanes of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Beltzhoover.

Officers apprehended Craighead and Dowling after pursuing them on foot, the complaint said.

Dowling and Craighead are being held without bail at the Allegheny County Jail.

Craighead and Dowling await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, according to court documents.

In addition to homicide, Craighead faces a number of other charges including robbery, tampering with evidence, escape, carrying a firearm without a license, and traffic violations, according to court documents.

Dowling is charged with homicide, escape and conspiracy, according to court documents.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.