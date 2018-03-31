Three arrested in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood after police seize drugs, firearms

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three people were arrested Friday in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood after police say they seized $100,000 in drugs along with guns and cash.

The arrests were made after Pittsburgh Narcotics & Vice detectives executed a search warrant at 124 Fountain St.

Police said in a press release called it a “major drug bust.”

• Parish Thornhill, 27, of Fountain Street, was arrested and faces multiple drugs and firearms charges.

• Eric Williams, 26, of Fountain Street, was arrested and faces drug, resisting arrest and escape charges.

• Daynelle Snead, 36, of Penn Hills was arrested and faces multiple drug charges.

Police say they found three firearms, including a 9mm handgun and two .40-caliber handguns along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

They also allegedly found two kilos of cocaine, 50 “bricks” of heroin, 18 grams of raw heroin, an ounce of loose cocaine, 43 grams of fentanyl, 10 ounces of marijuana, two ounces of crack cocaine, hundreds of unused stamp bags of heroin, digital scales and about $18,000 in cash.

Police said the seized narcotics have an estimated street value of $100,000.

All three arrested remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Saturday afternoon.

Court records show bond was set at $25,000 for Thornhill and Williams and $15,000 for Snead.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.