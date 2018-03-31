2nd teen who escaped from Shuman juvenile center is caught; 3rd remains at large

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The second of the three teens who broke a window to escape from the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday night was captured overnight Friday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Saturday that police spotted the 2013 black Chevy Cruze the teens allegedly stole after escaping going southbound on Route 51.

Police said the car exited Route 51 into Elizabeth Township and was spotted by police, which led to a pursuit from Allegheny County into Westmoreland.

The driver crashed the car and fled the scene by jumping off a ledge into a creek. Police said the teen allegedly stole another vehicle and crashed it as well before fleeing into the woods.

Police searched for the teen for hours before he showed up on the door of a house in Rostraver asking the resident if they could provide a ride to Pittsburgh, Monroeville or somewhere on or near Route 51.

The owner called 911, and Rostraver police caught the escapee in the backyard.

The first teen was found early Friday and sent back to the center.

Police are still searching for the third escapee, Raymontay Green.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County sheriff's warrant office at 412-350-4714.

