Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

2nd teen who escaped from Shuman juvenile center is caught; 3rd remains at large

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 15 hours ago

The second of the three teens who broke a window to escape from the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday night was captured overnight Friday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Saturday that police spotted the 2013 black Chevy Cruze the teens allegedly stole after escaping going southbound on Route 51.

Police said the car exited Route 51 into Elizabeth Township and was spotted by police, which led to a pursuit from Allegheny County into Westmoreland.

The driver crashed the car and fled the scene by jumping off a ledge into a creek. Police said the teen allegedly stole another vehicle and crashed it as well before fleeing into the woods.

Police searched for the teen for hours before he showed up on the door of a house in Rostraver asking the resident if they could provide a ride to Pittsburgh, Monroeville or somewhere on or near Route 51.

The owner called 911, and Rostraver police caught the escapee in the backyard.

The first teen was found early Friday and sent back to the center.

Police are still searching for the third escapee, Raymontay Green.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County sheriff's warrant office at 412-350-4714.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me