Man, 20, injured in second shooting on Easter in Pittsburgh's East Hills

Police said a 20-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood — the second shooting in the 346-acre area over a 12-hour period.

About 12:15 p.m., police received a report of a man who had been shot near Robinson Boulevard and Laketon Road, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

Officials arrived to find a man who had been shot in the side. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, George said.

Investigators determined the victim — whose name was not immediately released — had several felony warrants out for his arrest.

Upon his release from the hospital, police plan to arrest the shooting victim and detain him at Allegheny County Jail, George said.

Officials have not made any other arrests in connection to the incident as of 3 p.m., George said.

The shooting marked the second shooting on Easter in the East Hills, a neighborhood which encompasses about 3,000 people.

About 1:30 a.m., officials responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alert on Conemaugh Road and found Meliek Rashad Hemingway, 22, on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later

Officials asked anyone with information about either incident to call 412-323-7800.

