Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Remains of Pittsburgh Marine killed in World War II return for burial next week

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, April 2, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Edwin W. Jordan, formerly of Pittsburgh, was killed Nov. 20, 1943 during the U.S. invasion of the Tarawa Atoll.
Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
Edwin W. Jordan, formerly of Pittsburgh, was killed Nov. 20, 1943 during the U.S. invasion of the Tarawa Atoll.
Edwin W. Jordan's listing in the State Summary of War Casualties for Pennsylvania, published in 1946, showing his father's former address in Spring Hill.
National Archives
Edwin W. Jordan's listing in the State Summary of War Casualties for Pennsylvania, published in 1946, showing his father's former address in Spring Hill.

The remains of a U.S. Marine from Pittsburgh who died fighting in the Pacific Theater of World War II and was missing for seven decades will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery next week, officials announced Monday.

Marine Corps Pvt. Edwin W. Jordan was among the forces invading the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll in November 1943 to try to secure a base for further U.S. operations against Japanese forces in the central Pacific, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, a part of the Department of Defense that accounts for missing military personnel.

Jordan was killed in the first day of the battle, Nov. 20, 1943, and was buried on the island with other fallen service members. The 60th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company recovered some soldiers' remains from the island in 1946 and 1947, but Jordan's were not among them, and his remains were eventually declared “unrecoverable,” according to the DPAA.

Records said Jordan was 19 when he was killed, but his niece, Nancy Erwin, 53, of Williamstown, W.Va., said he was in fact two years younger, having enlisted when he was just 16.

“He lied about his age to get into the service, and my grandfather helped him out a little with that,” Erwin said.

Jordan grew up on East Street in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood with an older brother and younger sister. Both died before their brother's remains were identified.

Erwin's father was Jordan's older brother. He enlisted in the Navy around the same time Jordan was killed, not knowing that his younger sibling had died in the Pacific.

“The message, the telegraph, missed him by a couple of days,” Erwin said. For many years, the family was upset that Jordan's remains were unaccounted for.

In July, the DPAA worked with Florida-based nonprofit History Flight to find more soldiers' remains on Betio and send them for laboratory analysis, which is how Jordan's remains came to be identified in September.

His remains will be re-buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on April 9. At the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, a rosette will be placed next to his name on the “Tablets of the Missing” to show he has been accounted for and now rests in a known grave site.

Erwin said she will attend the ceremony in Arlington with several of Jordan's other nieces and nephews.

“I got a phone call I never, ever thought I'd receive,” she said. “I feel so blessed and thankful that he's returning home.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me