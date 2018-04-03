Flash flood watch, flood advisory issued ahead of showers, storms

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A flood advisory is in effect for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh until Friday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, following Monday's snowfall, there's a threat of severe thunderstorms Tuesday.

There's a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms between sunset Tuesday and sunrise Wednesday, the weather service said.

A flash flood watch is also in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Moderate-to-heavy rainfall is expected this afternoon, with 1 to 2 inches possible.

There is a risk of flash flooding because of the rain falling on already saturated soils, the weather service said.

Rain with a warm front today-marginal to slight risk rainfall could cause flooding. A strong cold front to cross the region tonight. Potential for isolated/scattered severe tstms ahead of/along front. Behind front, strong winds expected. Wind advy may be needed late tonight/Wed. pic.twitter.com/BSGBqXbKFH — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 3, 2018

The river's flood stage is 25 feet. It's expected to rise to 18 feet late Tuesday afternoon, and continue to rise to just over 20 feet by early afternoon Wednesday.

At 18 feet, water begins to flow onto the Mon parking wharf; the wharf is completely flooded at 19.5 feet.

On Tuesday, the wharf was closed as a precaution and will remain closed until further notice, according to the parking authority. Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza lot.

At 20 feet, water is up to a foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk.

The rain follows a spring snow that set a new record on Monday. The 4 inches of snow broke the daily record of 1.5 inches that had stood since 1912.

Based on reports shared with us this morning, here is a map of snowfall totals from last nights event. pic.twitter.com/hf4TzKbn6F — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 2, 2018

For the month of March, the official snowfall total was 12.3 inches, which is 4.7 inches above the average.

Temperatures were also below normal.

Reflecting back on the month of March we had (by no surprise) below average temperatures across all observation sites. For Pittsburgh, the official snowfall total for March was 12.3 inches...4.7 inches ABOVE average. pic.twitter.com/VmONKBkHhI — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 2, 2018

