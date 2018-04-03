Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Flash flood watch, flood advisory issued ahead of showers, storms

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4:21 a.m.
National Weather Service

Updated 8 hours ago

A flood advisory is in effect for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh until Friday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, following Monday's snowfall, there's a threat of severe thunderstorms Tuesday.

There's a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms between sunset Tuesday and sunrise Wednesday, the weather service said.

A flash flood watch is also in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Moderate-to-heavy rainfall is expected this afternoon, with 1 to 2 inches possible.

There is a risk of flash flooding because of the rain falling on already saturated soils, the weather service said.

The river's flood stage is 25 feet. It's expected to rise to 18 feet late Tuesday afternoon, and continue to rise to just over 20 feet by early afternoon Wednesday.

At 18 feet, water begins to flow onto the Mon parking wharf; the wharf is completely flooded at 19.5 feet.

On Tuesday, the wharf was closed as a precaution and will remain closed until further notice, according to the parking authority. Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza lot.

At 20 feet, water is up to a foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk.

The rain follows a spring snow that set a new record on Monday. The 4 inches of snow broke the daily record of 1.5 inches that had stood since 1912.

For the month of March, the official snowfall total was 12.3 inches, which is 4.7 inches above the average.

Temperatures were also below normal.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me