Allegheny

Ingram couple accused of running brothel in home, endangering children

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 5:15 a.m.
Brittany Dawn Patrick, Lukas Roger Trout
WPXI-TV
Brittany Dawn Patrick, Lukas Roger Trout

Updated 8 hours ago

Ingram police accuse a borough couple of running a brothel out of their home where three children were living.

Brittany Dawn Patrick, 26, is charged with prostitution, endangering the welfare of children and possessing instruments of crime. She told police she had been engaging in prostitution for three to four months to support a heroin habit, according to a criminal complaint.

Ingram police are still looking for her boyfriend, Lukas Roger Trout, 27, who is the father of her 18-month-old child, according to court records.

The children of Patrick's roommate, ages 8 and 10, were present while prostitution was happening in the home, police said.

Officers started investigating in January because neighbors complained about suspicious men coming and going, day and night, from Patrick's apartment, according to court records.

An investigation led police to an adult website, where police say they found Patrick's ad looking for “generous, older gentlemen.”

A former Pittsburgh vice detective now working as a Robinson police officer agreed to work undercover and answered the ad Friday. The officer said Trout welcomed him and directed him to a bedroom, where Patrick instructed him to place $120 on a TV and began to remove her clothing. She promised him 30 minutes of “full service.”

Trout is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy.

Patrick was released on a nonmonetary bond, according to court records. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 12 before District Judge Jack Kobistek.

Staff writer Bob Bauder contributed. Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

