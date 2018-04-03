Pittsburgh ranks 13th in dog parks survey
Pittsburgh has gone to the dogs. Sort of.
In its annual survey of city parks, the Trust for Public Land said Pittsburgh ranked 13th in the country for the number of total dog parks, or off-leash areas for furry friends.
According to the Trust , Pittsburgh has seven dog parks, which translates to 2.3 dog parks for every 100,000 residents. Also coming in at 13th on the list were St. Petersburg, Fla., Anchorage and Albuquerque.
The Trust, based in San Francisco, said there are 774 dedicated dog parks in the country's 100 largest cities, an increase of 38 from the previous year. Since 2009, the number of dog parks has increased by 40 percent.
Boise topped the list with 6.7 dog parks for every 100,000 residents. Cleveland was 77th with 0.5 parks and Philadelphia was 84th with 0.4.
