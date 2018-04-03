Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh ranks 13th in dog parks survey

Suzanne Elliott | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
A man and his dog
Pixabay
A man and his dog

Updated 27 minutes ago

Pittsburgh has gone to the dogs. Sort of.

In its annual survey of city parks, the Trust for Public Land said Pittsburgh ranked 13th in the country for the number of total dog parks, or off-leash areas for furry friends.

According to the Trust , Pittsburgh has seven dog parks, which translates to 2.3 dog parks for every 100,000 residents. Also coming in at 13th on the list were St. Petersburg, Fla., Anchorage and Albuquerque.

The Trust, based in San Francisco, said there are 774 dedicated dog parks in the country's 100 largest cities, an increase of 38 from the previous year. Since 2009, the number of dog parks has increased by 40 percent.

Boise topped the list with 6.7 dog parks for every 100,000 residents. Cleveland was 77th with 0.5 parks and Philadelphia was 84th with 0.4.

Related Content
'Doga' exercise class improves dogs' posture, behavior 
A New York exercise class is bringing new meaning to the phrase "downward-facing dog." A Rochester-area veterinarian is teaching a dog-and-human class called doga, pronounced like ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me