Bethel Park man with unmedicated mental health issue missing from South Side
Updated 10 hours ago
Bethel Park Police want the public's help finding a man with a mental health diagnosis who hasn't been seen since he left an appointment on Pittsburgh's South Side on Monday afternoon.
Michael Glenn Pudlo, 24, had last been seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday. He has not taken his medication, police said.
"Pudlo may appear paranoid, isolated or laugh inappropriately," police wrote in a news release.
He is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 260 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last wearing a brown Carhartt coat, a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with a white stripe.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Bethel Park Police at 412-833-2000.
MISSING PERSON: Michael Pudlo was last seen April 2, 2018 at 1:30 PM leaving an appointment in the South Side of Pittsburgh. If seen, please contact BPPD at 412-833-2000. pic.twitter.com/pQR095tCh1— Bethel Park Police (@bethelparkpd) April 3, 2018
