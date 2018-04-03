DA Zappala: Pittsburgh police justified in February fatal shooting in Homewood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh police officer who shot and killed an armed man in the city's Homewood section in February would likely be dead if he had not returned fire, District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said Tuesday.

Zappala, following more than a month of investigation by district attorney's detectives and Allegheny County Police, ruled officers had cause to fire at the suspect, Mark Daniels, on Feb. 11.

Officers Gino Macioce and Kevin Kisow, a recruit on the force for five months, were conducting a foot patrol near Frankstown Avenue and Bennett Street shortly after 1 a.m. when 39-year-old Daniels caught their attention.

Macioce told investigators Daniels was acting suspicious. Surveillance footage shows him walking out of Betts Market and ducking down to peer into an alley.

At that point, Macioce and Kisow drew their weapons but were not actively pursuing Daniels, who continued walking. Moments later, Daniels fired three shots down Newman Way from Bennett Street, Zappala said. Macioce returned fire three times.

Ballistics evidence — three holes in a downspout on Newman Way — show the shots landed between 6 and 7 feet high. Macioce, who eventually fired the fatal shots, was in Daniels' line of fire, but he is 5-foot-8.

"Macioce might be dead if he didn't have his weapon drawn," Zappala said. "I think (Daniels) only retreats because he returns fire."

A diagram presented by District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. shows the location of evidence and the path of police and Mark Daniels in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2018. Daniels opened fire on two officers, one of whom returned fire. Daniels later bled to death. Daniels ran to the intersection of Bennett and Brushton Avenue, and the officers followed. Macioce fired four more shots, Zappala said, and one of them struck Daniels in the back of the left arm. The shot severed his brachial artery. He said Macioce was within the law to fire at Daniels the second time. Daniels' family could not be reached for comment. "As a matter of law in Pennsylvania, (Daniels) has already committed a forcible felony … attempting to take the officer's life," he said, giving officers justification for using deadly force. Daniels, bleeding profusely, ran through an alley and between homes before collapsing on the stoop of a house on Bennett Street, Zappala said. His weapon was found behind a home on Brushton, and he left a trail of blood from the shooting scene to where he collapsed. Zappala said there are conflicting stories as to whether Pittsburgh police officers performed CPR on Daniels, who was nearly unresponsive when they arrived. Officers say they did. The owner of the home where Daniels collapsed said they did not. "She said they never touched him," he said. Daniels was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where he was pronounced dead. The February incident was Macioce's third shooting in less than a year . In January, he shot a suspect armed with a shotgun in the East Hills after the man allegedly aimed the gun at Macioce and his partner. In April 2017, he shot an armed suspect in connection with the robbery of two women in East Liberty. The suspects in those cases survived. Zappala said it remains a mystery as to why Daniels, who was on probation and not legally permitted to own a gun, fired at the officers — or why he stuck around. "It doesn't make any sense to draw down and shoot at a police officer in these circumstances," he said. "If he's not hit, I don't know why he didn't leave the area." Zappala said toxicology testing showed that Daniels had methamphetamine in his system, but he said the medical examiner did not determine whether that might have affected his behavior. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.