Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh poised to stable police horses at North Side's Riverview Park

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Lord Stanley has been chosen as the name for the latest addition to the Pittsburgh Police Bureau mounted patrol, following a naming contest sponsored by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.
Submitted
Lord Stanley has been chosen as the name for the latest addition to the Pittsburgh Police Bureau mounted patrol, following a naming contest sponsored by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Updated 8 hours ago

Pittsburgh is poised to lease the shuttered Riverview Valley Stables in the North Side's Riverview Park for stabling police horses.

City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would authorize a five-year contract of up to $81,000 with stables owner Stacey Himmelstein-White. The Himmelstein family operated the stables for generations before closing in recent years.

Police Cmdr. Ed Trapp, who heads the Special Deployment Division, said the city would use the facility as an operations base for its newly established mounted unit. Horses will also be stabled in South Park with Allegheny County Police horses.

“The one drawback to South Park is the travel time back and forth,” Trapp said.

The city has five horses and is in the process of acquiring a sixth. Trapp said officers have been training with their mounts since last year.

“When they're set to be patrolling in town, they'll operate out of Riverview stables,” Trapp said. “For training purposes, there's a good possibility some of them, if not all of them, will be out at South Park on different days.”

He said the city hopes to have horses and officers trained and outfitted for deployment in May.

Council is expected to schedule a preliminary vote on the contract for next week.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me