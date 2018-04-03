Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh City Council legislation includes anti-harassment training

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
A herd of goats with Steel City Grazers grazes on the invasive vines and knotweed in West Penn Park Friday, July 29, 2016 in Polish Hill.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Updated 7 hours ago

Pittsburgh City Council voted to pass several pieces of legislation Tuesday.

• Council approved taking 11 properties in Banksville through eminent domain for reconstruction of an intersection. Pittsburgh is paying five owners of 11 parcels at Wenzell Avenue and Carnahan Street a total of $188,700 for taking their property for reconstruction of the intersection with Banksville Road. The project is expected to total $2.2 million.

• Members also approved a $4.5 million contract in which the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh will pay Pittsburgh police to patrol Northview Heights and Allegheny Dwellings, which are Housing Authority properties. Police will deploy six community relations officers and a sergeant to patrol the two crime-plagued North Side neighborhoods, according to the contract with the housing authority. Officials said they want the cops to build relationships with residents and stop crime before it occurs.

The authority wanted police officers on site because they can make arrests and security guards, employed to patrol the two neighborhoods, can't.

• Council approved an anti-harassment policy even though two members described it last week as “feel-good legislation.” It requires all employees — including council, the mayor and city controller — to attend anti-harassment training sessions each year.

Councilwomen Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood and Darlene Harris of Spring Hill took exception to the bill, noting that Pittsburgh already has a zero tolerance policy for harassment. Both voted in favor of the policy.

• Allegheny GoatScape will provide its herd for free in 2018 to feed on weeds and brush in city parks and on city property. Officials said the goats work better than a lawn mower.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

