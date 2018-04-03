Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Rock climbers to remove litter from Mt. Washington slopes on Saturday

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Emily Matcham clears weeds in Emerald View Park atop Mt. Washington for a past project with the Mt. Washington Community Development Project. Rock climbers will rappel the hillside on April 7 to clean litter.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Emily Matcham clears weeds in Emerald View Park atop Mt. Washington for a past project with the Mt. Washington Community Development Project. Rock climbers will rappel the hillside on April 7 to clean litter.

Updated 10 hours ago

Rock climbers will rappel the steep slopes of Mt. Washington on Saturday to collect litter and plant trees in a unique stewardship effort to restore habitat and improve the view.

The public is invited to watch volunteers in action from 9 to 11 a.m. Onlookers can meet at the Overlook at Grandview Avenue and Maple Terrace or the Point of View Statue in Emerald View Park on Grandview Avenue between Republic and Sweetbriar streets.

“This is a unique event that allows volunteer climbers to do what they love while beautifying the city,” said Jayne Miller, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

Miller's group is hosting the event with the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh, Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

The restoration of Emerald View Park is a project from the parks conservancy and Mt. Washington Community Development Corp. that focuses on improving habitat and keeping the area free of debris.

Planting low-growing native trees is expected to help stabilize the hillside, Miller said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me