Rock climbers to remove litter from Mt. Washington slopes on Saturday

Rock climbers will rappel the steep slopes of Mt. Washington on Saturday to collect litter and plant trees in a unique stewardship effort to restore habitat and improve the view.

The public is invited to watch volunteers in action from 9 to 11 a.m. Onlookers can meet at the Overlook at Grandview Avenue and Maple Terrace or the Point of View Statue in Emerald View Park on Grandview Avenue between Republic and Sweetbriar streets.

“This is a unique event that allows volunteer climbers to do what they love while beautifying the city,” said Jayne Miller, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

Miller's group is hosting the event with the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh, Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

The restoration of Emerald View Park is a project from the parks conservancy and Mt. Washington Community Development Corp. that focuses on improving habitat and keeping the area free of debris.

Planting low-growing native trees is expected to help stabilize the hillside, Miller said.

