Allegheny

URA micro loan program to lend $5K to $20K to entrepreneurs, small companies

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
A sheet of uncut $100 bills makes the way through the printing process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Entrepreneurs and small, early stage companies seeking a loan of a few thousand dollars may soon be able to turn to Pittsburgh's Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The URA is on the cusp of launching its Micro-Enterprise Loan program, which will provide loans of $5,000 to $20,000 to help get businesses off the ground or grow.

"This is really meant to serve a population that is really going to have a hard time raising private capital," said Tom Link, director of the URA's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

People often rely on loans from friends and relatives to start small businesses, Link said, but not everyone has parents, aunts or uncles with a few thousand dollars squirreled away.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto announced the program at a kickoff event for Inclusive Innovation Week on Monday. He jumped the gun a little. The program still needs final approval from the URA's board of directors, which Peduto appoints. The board is scheduled to vote on it next week.

Link said the loan program could be ideal for a small catering company that is looking to buy a pricey piece of equipment or a company that needs to purchase supplies to build inventory or fulfill a major order.

Interest in the program is high. Link said the URA could issue 20 to 30 loans totaling $200,000 to $300,000 in the next year.

Funding for the loans will come from the URA's existing loan program accounts. The URA's traditional business loan program typically lends businesses $50,000 to $60,000 and more.

"With that setup, we felt that we were missing opportunities to help folks that needed less than that but were core to our mission," Link said.

Interest rates on the loans won't exceed 2 percent and will remain fixed for the term of the loan. Interest rates on the URA's traditional loans hover around 4.5 percent, Link said.

Loans start at three years and extend to seven years. Recipients will pay a $150 application fee and then a fee of 2 percent of the total loan amount to the URA.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

