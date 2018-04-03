Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh to close intersection of Smithfield Street and Oliver Avenue for one week

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Pittsburgh will close the intersection of Smithfield Street and Oliver Avenue for one week beginning on Saturday
Pittsburgh will close the intersection of Smithfield Street and Oliver Avenue for one week beginning Saturday so a construction crew can erect a large crane for work on a new building at a former Saks Fifth Avenue site.

Smithfield and Oliver will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. on April 14, according to the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. The intersection will be open to traffic on April 15.

The streets will remain open for pedestrians.

The city recommends that drivers use Fifth Avenue, Grant Street and Sixth Avenue to get around the roadblock. The work will also detour Port Authority bus routes and all Smithfield Street stops will be closed.

Maxim Crane Works LP is erecting a tower crane for work on “Lumiere,” a nine-story condo tower atop a parking garage built by Millcraft Investments and McKnight Realty Partners. The 580-space garage is now open.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

