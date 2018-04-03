Dad's Pub & Grub to open second restaurant in Braddock Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dad's Pub & Grub is opening a second location to cater to the eastern Allegheny County suburbs.

General manager Sean McKelvey told the Tribune-Review that Dad's, which has a restaurant on Northern Pike in Monroeville, has purchased the shuttered Foli's Place on Brinton Road in Braddock Hills.

Foli's was a favorite dining and drinking spot among residents of the Regent Square neighborhoods, Forest Hills and Churchill. Former Foli's proprietor, Thomas G. Foglia, pleaded guilty to income tax evasion charges in 2014 and later closed the 2,400-square foot restaurant after suffering from undisclosed health problems.

McKelvey, who grew up in Forest Hills and lives in Churchill, said he hopes remodeling will be completed in six months.

"We definitely think there is a need on that side of town for something," he said. "We're looking to bring a friendly, family-style restaurant with great beer and great food."

His older brother, Steve McKelvey, is one of three co-owners who all grew up in the eastern suburbs.

"We're all pretty ingrained in that section of town," he said.

Dad's in Monroeville is regaled for its craft beers, wings, burgers, sandwiches and hot dogs.

"This is still going to be Dad's Pub & Grub," McKelvey said of the new location. "There might be slight variations, but there will be a similar style."