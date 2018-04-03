Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police officer at center of violent South Side arrest resigns

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
The Flats on Carson, a bar on the South Side, on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Flats on Carson, a bar on the South Side, on Monday, May 8, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pittsburgh police Officer Raymond Toomey, under investigation over a violent arrest last year that was caught on video, has resigned from the bureau, according to Mayor Bill Peduto's office.

Toomey had been under investigation and on desk duty for nearly a year following a May 7 incident on Pittsburgh's South Side. He resigned March 23, according to a city spokesman.

Video surfaced early that morning of Toomey arresting a man outside The Flats, an East Carson Street bar. The short video showed Toomey kicking a man later identified as Nathan Stanley III during the arrest.

The arrest, which occurred about 2 a.m., happened after Stanley allegedly threatened a security guard at the bar. Toomey wrote in the criminal complaint that Stanley kept reaching toward his waistband and resisted arrest.

"I then delivered one knee strike and one kick to (Stanley's) facial area out of fear that (Stanley's) arms were underneath his body because he was still attempting to reach towards his waistband for a weapon," Toomey wrote in the complaint.

He said Stanley mimed shooting at bar security and then mimed shooting at Toomey. Backup arrived and Stanley continued to resist, according to Toomey, who said he then punched the man twice in the abdomen and twice in the face.

Stanley was originally charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and three counts of making terroristic threats. Court records show that he was found not guilty of all but one charge – disorderly conduct – in a non-jury trial March 21.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

