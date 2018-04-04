Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

PHOTOS: Memorial event in Pittsburgh honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Nate Smallwood
Nate Smallwood | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Pastor Lytia Brock sings during a special memorial event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, at Heinz Memorial Chapel on April 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pastor Lytia Brock sings during a special memorial event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, at Heinz Memorial Chapel on April 4, 2018.
Dr. Kathy Humphrey, the University of Pittsburgh's Senior Vice Chancellor for Engagement and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, gives remarks during a special memorial event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, at Heinz Memorial Chapel on April 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Dr. Kathy Humphrey, the University of Pittsburgh's Senior Vice Chancellor for Engagement and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, gives remarks during a special memorial event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, at Heinz Memorial Chapel on April 4, 2018.
People listen as remarks are given during a special memorial event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, at Heinz Memorial Chapel on April 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People listen as remarks are given during a special memorial event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, at Heinz Memorial Chapel on April 4, 2018.
Sunny Sledge, 2, of East Liberty plays with his godfather, Apostle Jermaine Horne, 40, of East Liberty, as people converse following a memorial event at Heinz Memorial Chapel honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 2018, the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Sunny Sledge, 2, of East Liberty plays with his godfather, Apostle Jermaine Horne, 40, of East Liberty, as people converse following a memorial event at Heinz Memorial Chapel honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 2018, the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
Charline Rowland, Diversity Program Director at the University Center for Teaching and Learning, stands during the playing of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' the Black American National Anthem, during a special memorial event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, at Heinz Memorial Chapel on April 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Charline Rowland, Diversity Program Director at the University Center for Teaching and Learning, stands during the playing of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' the Black American National Anthem, during a special memorial event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, at Heinz Memorial Chapel on April 4, 2018.
University of Pittsburgh student Aaron Hill, 20, recites an excerpt from the 'I Have a Dream' speech during a special memorial event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, at Heinz Memorial Chapel on April 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
University of Pittsburgh student Aaron Hill, 20, recites an excerpt from the 'I Have a Dream' speech during a special memorial event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, at Heinz Memorial Chapel on April 4, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

A special memorial event was held Wednesday at Heinz Memorial Chapel in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

Tribune-Review photographer Nate Smallwood captured images of the families, educators and clergy who attended the event.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me