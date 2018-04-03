Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

South Fayette road to close for Pennsylvania Turnpike project

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
A section of Cecil-Sturgeon Road in South Fayette will be closed beginning Thursday as part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike's work to complete the Southern Beltway toll road between Route 22 and Interstate 79 in Washington and Allegheny counties.

According to project planners, a portion of the road will be closed between a point 2,000 feet west of the intersection of Millers Run Road and a point 3,500 feet east of Hallen/Rigerts Hill Road. During the closure, which is expected to continue through May 2019, the official detour will use Millers Run Road, Routes 50 and 978 and Robinson Run Road.

Local access to affected businesses and homes will be maintained from the western end of the work zone.

