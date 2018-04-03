Tie vote postpones quarterly distribution of gambling revenue to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh has to wait on a quarterly distribution of several million dollars in state gambling funds because of a tie vote Tuesday among members of its last remaining financial oversight board.

A resolution to release the money failed by a 2-2 vote of the five-member Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, with Nicholas Varischetti and Michael Danovitz voting against it. Board member Paul Harper was absent. The authority has no provision for breaking a tie vote.

The stalemate leaves the cash-strapped ICA in a quandary over how to resolve the issue, according to interim Executive Director G. Reynolds Clark. Pennsylvania lawmakers failed to earmark 2018 funding for the authority and the $186 left in its bank account isn't enough to advertise and pay a solicitor for another meeting, Clark said.

“We have to notify the city that the motion was not approved and they have five days to respond back, appealing that decision,” he said. “Then the board has to take action, but again, it's a Catch 22. We don't have funds to hold a meeting.”

He said the city can ultimately appeal to Pennsylvania Budget Secretary Randy Albright for release of the money.

Varischetti and Danovitz, longtime critics of the city's financial decision-making, said they voted no because they didn't know the amount to be released.

“I did not know what the numbers were,” Danovitz said. “We don't know when the money is going to the city, we don't know how much money is going to the city and we don't know where the money is going in the city.”

The money was destined for the $550 million general fund budget, and Mayor Bill Peduto's office previously agreed to deposit all gambling revenue into underfunded employee pension plans.

Pittsburgh receives $10 million in quarterly distributions of gambling tax revenue each year for hosting Rivers Casino on the North Shore. The ICA, under state law, controls distribution of the money.

It has on several occasions over the years withheld the funds to force Pittsburgh's commitment to fiscal initiatives.

Clark said the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue determines the amount Pittsburgh gets each quarter but has yet to convey the first-quarter amount to the ICA. He said he won't know the amount until late April.

Sam Ashbaugh, Pittsburgh's chief financial officer, said the city usually receives $2 million to $3 million in the first installment.

“My hope is that the city will eventually get the full $10 million and this won't impact the budget,” he said, adding that Pittsburgh can use reserve funds in the meantime.

Pennsylvania classified Pittsburgh as financially distressed from 2004 until February, when Gov. Tom Wolf lifted the designation because of the city's improved financial status. The city had been under the oversight of two state boards: Act 47 coordinators and the ICA.

The city's Act 47 team dissolved in February, and the ICA is awaiting state lawmakers to act on an amendment that would permit it to fold.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.