Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man convicted of bank robberies in Wilmerding, White Oak

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

A federal jury deliberated about 20 minutes Tuesday before finding a Pittsburgh man guilty of five bank robbery and firearms charges.

Leonard Gibbons, 55, of Station Street was accused of stealing about $7,800 from Compass Federal Savings Bank, 111 Westinghouse Ave., Wilmerding, on July 17, 2015, and almost $4,000 from First Commonwealth Bank at 1527 Lincoln Way, White Oak, on Nov. 19, 2015.

Gibbons used a firearm to rob the second bank. He had previously been convicted of felonies and wasn't allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 30 before Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose.

The law provides for a total sentence of not less than 22 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the sentence imposed is based on the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, McKeesport police, North Versailles police, White Oak police and Allegheny County Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Gibbons.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me