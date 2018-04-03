Pittsburgh man convicted of bank robberies in Wilmerding, White Oak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal jury deliberated about 20 minutes Tuesday before finding a Pittsburgh man guilty of five bank robbery and firearms charges.

Leonard Gibbons, 55, of Station Street was accused of stealing about $7,800 from Compass Federal Savings Bank, 111 Westinghouse Ave., Wilmerding, on July 17, 2015, and almost $4,000 from First Commonwealth Bank at 1527 Lincoln Way, White Oak, on Nov. 19, 2015.

Gibbons used a firearm to rob the second bank. He had previously been convicted of felonies and wasn't allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 30 before Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose.

The law provides for a total sentence of not less than 22 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the sentence imposed is based on the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, McKeesport police, North Versailles police, White Oak police and Allegheny County Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Gibbons.

