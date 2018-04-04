Ross man killed in 'terrible accident' on McKnight Road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Ross Township man died Wednesday morning after being struck by a pickup as he tried to cross busy McKnight Road, the Ross Township Police said.

Thomas M. Sullivan, 71, was later identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

"At this point in the investigation, there is no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident," said Ross Detective Brian Kohlhepp.

Kohlhepp said the accident happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sullivan was trying to cross McKnight near Siebert Road, Kohlhepp said.

McKnight is seven lanes wide in the area.

The man was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side.

Authorities closed McKnight's southbound lanes while police investigated. They reopened by about 8:30 a.m.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer. Staff writer Matthew Medsger contributed.