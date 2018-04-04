Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Motive unclear in Ohio Township shooting that left 2 dead

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Megan Guza | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
Authorities investigate a shooting that left two men dead in Ohio Township on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Authorities investigate a shooting that left two men dead in Ohio Township on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

A shooting at a home in Ohio Township near two Avonworth schools left two men dead Wednesday, including the homeowner and suspected gunman, according to police.

That dead were identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as suspected gunman Lex Miller, 62, of Pittsburgh and 56-year-old James Clayton Westover, the owner of the Rebecca Drive home where the shooting occurred.

Police said a woman living there reported at 5:39 a.m. that a man with a gun was trying to get inside the home.

Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said responding Ohio Township officers encountered Miller, armed and dressed in all black, outside the home. Miller refused orders to put down his weapon, and officers fired on him when he lifted his gun to fire, police said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found Westover in the driveway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Schurman said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say what motivated the shooting.

Lee Markl lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years before moving to the other side of the township last year. He said Westover and his family lived next door for more than 15 years.

"He was a very nice guy," Markl said. "I certainly couldn't imagine anything he could have done that would have brought this sort of thing happening."

Markl said he'd spoken with Westover just days ago — he was interested in buying Markl's former home next door.

He said Westover and his wife had two grown daughters, one of whom has a 7-year-old son.

"Jim's a nice guy, a good neighbor," Markl said. "It's a damn shame that this happened."

Avonworth School District said it operated on a two-hour delay as a result of the shooting. Avonworth High School and Avonworth Middle School are down the street from the shooting scene.

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Megan Guza are Tribune-Review staff writers. Staff writer Matthew Medsger contributed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me