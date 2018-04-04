Motive unclear in Ohio Township shooting that left 2 dead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A shooting at a home in Ohio Township near two Avonworth schools left two men dead Wednesday, including the homeowner and suspected gunman, according to police.

That dead were identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as suspected gunman Lex Miller, 62, of Pittsburgh and 56-year-old James Clayton Westover, the owner of the Rebecca Drive home where the shooting occurred.

Police said a woman living there reported at 5:39 a.m. that a man with a gun was trying to get inside the home.

Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said responding Ohio Township officers encountered Miller, armed and dressed in all black, outside the home. Miller refused orders to put down his weapon, and officers fired on him when he lifted his gun to fire, police said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found Westover in the driveway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Schurman said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say what motivated the shooting.

Lee Markl lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years before moving to the other side of the township last year. He said Westover and his family lived next door for more than 15 years.

"He was a very nice guy," Markl said. "I certainly couldn't imagine anything he could have done that would have brought this sort of thing happening."

Markl said he'd spoken with Westover just days ago — he was interested in buying Markl's former home next door.

He said Westover and his wife had two grown daughters, one of whom has a 7-year-old son.

"Jim's a nice guy, a good neighbor," Markl said. "It's a damn shame that this happened."

Avonworth School District said it operated on a two-hour delay as a result of the shooting. Avonworth High School and Avonworth Middle School are down the street from the shooting scene.

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Megan Guza are Tribune-Review staff writers. Staff writer Matthew Medsger contributed.