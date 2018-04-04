Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Route 30 westbound lanes closed in East Pittsburgh

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 9 hours ago

The westbound lanes of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh are closed indefinitely as a result of the highway settling near the Westinghouse Bridge, according to Steve Cowan, PennDOT spokesman.

The closure was announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon. A landslide Saturday in the same area near Electric Avenue had resulted in the closure of one lane in each direction.

That single-lane closure remains in effect for the eastbound lanes.

Geotechnical crews are investigating the cause of the road settling, Cowan said.

Westbound traffic will be detoured at Navy-Marine Corps Way in North Versailles Township onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard. Traffic should take Braddock Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek then Electric Avenue back to Route 30.

The route will have detour signs, and police will help drivers along the way.

Access to businesses on the westbound side of the road should take Greensburg Pike to Warren Drive.

Staff writer Suzanne Elliott contributed. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

