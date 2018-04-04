Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Raccoon killed in Green Tree tested positive for rabies

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
Updated 9 hours ago

The Allegheny County Health Department is warning Green Tree-area residents about wild or stray animals after a raccoon killed there tested positive for rabies.

The animal was killed by two dogs last weekend near Green Tree's Glencoe Avenue, the health department said Wednesday in a news release. The dead animal was brought to a health department facility to be tested.

Director Dr. Karen Hacker warned residents to avoid contact with wild or stray animals.

“If any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately,” she said in the release.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system. It can be transmitted through an animal bite, scratch or saliva.

The two dogs had rabies vaccinations, and no humans were exposed to the animal, the release said.

Anyone who has had contact with a stray or wild animal should seek medical treatment and report the incident to the health department at 412-687-2243.

The raccoon was the first rabid animal reported to the department this year.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

