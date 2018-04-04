Toppled tree hits school bus, crushes car in Shaler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A toppled tree hit a school bus and crushed a car Wednesday in Shaler.

No students aboard the bus were hurt, police said.

A large branch from the tree crushed a separate car. The driver was sent to the hospital with a head injury but was conscious and alert at the scene, Shaler police Lt. Sean Frank wrote in an email. Two young children in the rear seat of the car were in child safety seats and not injured.

The tree fell about 8:30 a.m. near Mt. Royal Boulevard and Bridle Road. The bus was going north on Mt. Royal Boulevard on its way to Burchfield/Rogers Primary School with 15 students. The car was traveling south on Mt. Royal.

A second bus arrived and took the students to school, said district spokeswoman Bethany Baker.

Crews from Duquesne Light Co. remain on the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until the road is cleared.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.