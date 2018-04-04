Martin Luther King Jr. left impression on Pittsburgh region

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, the Tribune-Review looks back at his connections to Pittsburgh.

EARLY VISITS TO THE BURGH

As Rick Sebak chronicled last year in Pittsburgh Magazine , Dr. King first visited Pittsburgh in May 1956 to speak to youth groups at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.

He returned two years later to preach at two Sunday services at Central Baptist Church , also in the Hill District.

King headlined Freedom Jubilee events in 1960 and 1961 at Forbes Field in Oakland, calling segregation "nothing but slavery covered up with the niceties of complexity."

PITT TALK

King returned in November 1966 to speak to about 2,000 people inside the University of Pittsburgh Student Union Ballroom. He later fielded questions in the union's Lower Lounge.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. takes questions at the Pitt student union in November 1966. Photo by Teenie Harris (CMOA/Heinz Family Fund)

According to The Pitt News, King's address was titled "The Future of Integration" and he spent most of his talk discussing problems "that remain the 'Negro's burden and the white man's shame.'" That included economic deprivation.

"If the whole nation faced the Negro's problem, we would be in the midst of a major, staggering depression," the student newspaper quoted King as saying.

King called for a "massive action program" that would cost billions of dollars to end blight in inner cities and relieve the economic condition of African-Americans.

"If we can spend $24 billion a year in Vietnam and $20 billion dollars for a space program, we can spend the billions of dollars needed to put God's children in their rightful place," King said, drawing wide applause, the paper reported.

Photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that appeared on the front page of The Pitt News on Friday, Nov. 4, 1966. The King Center archive

During the question-and-answer session, the paper quoted King as saying:

• California gubernatorial candidate Ronald Reagan "is seeking to rise to power of the fears of people."

• Also on Reagan: "He is a reactionary Goldwater Republican, and he is exploiting the housing issue."

• On the high percentage of African-Americans serving in the Vietnam War: "It goes back to the basic economic problem of the Negro. He has to turn to the armed services to deal with these problems."

Letter from John Lock, director of Pitt's student union, following King's 1966 visit to the university. The King Center archive

OPEN INVITATIONS

The King Center archives contain a number of letters written from people in Pittsburgh to Dr. King, including one from Eleanor Lofton, acting publisher of The Pittsburgh Courier in 1965. She sought a message from King to include in the newspaper's "Brotherhood" edition in February 1965.

Another letter in the archives shows that King wrote the McKeesport branch of the NAACP in March 1962 to decline an invitation to speak.