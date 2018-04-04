Allegiant begins flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Charleston

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegiant's seasonal flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Charleston, S.C., start Wednesday and will run through October.

It's the first time the airport has had nonstop service to Charleston since 2002, airport officials have said.

The ultra-low-fare carrier plans to launch year-round service to Bradenton, Fla., home of the Pirates spring training facilities, on April 11.

The airline announced in January it would launch the service to both cities.

The carrier will offer the service to both destinations twice a week — on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and then on Thursdays and Sundays starting in May, said Alyson Walls, an airport spokeswoman.

The flight times will vary in April, Walls said. Starting in May, the flights will depart Pittsburgh about 6:45 a.m. and return to Pittsburgh about 10:30 p.m.

The airline, which has served Pittsburgh International since 2015, is going to base some planes in Pittsburgh, which will create 50 jobs, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said during the January announcement.

The flights are expected to bring in nearly 200,000 passengers a year to the Pittsburgh area, an Allegiant representative said.

“Since starting service at Pittsburgh International Airport three years ago, Allegiant has continued to expand nonstop flights and affordable options to top leisure destinations for Pittsburgh travelers,” Fitzgerald said in a news release. “Our community has responded favorably to this service, and we're delighted that Allegiant continues to grow in Pittsburgh.”

The ticket price for one round-trip ticket next week with a carry-on item is $146, according to the Allegiant website.

Tickets are available at www.allegiantair.com .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.