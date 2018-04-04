Port Authority of Allegheny County schedules 2 Mon Valley meetings to share BRT changes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Port Authority of Allegheny County has scheduled two meetings in the Mon Valley to see if new service options for a proposed Bus Rapid Transit system address rider concerns.

The first meeting, which officials announced last month , will take place at 6 p.m. April 12 at the Rankin Christian Center, 230 Third Ave., Rankin.

That meeting will focus on Routes 61A, 61B and P3 serving Rankin, Braddock, North Braddock, Edgewood, Swissvale, Regent Square and Wilkinsburg, according to a Port Authority news release.

A second meeting will take place at 6 p.m. May 10 at the McKeesport Palisades, 100 Fifth Ave., McKeesport.

That meeting will focus on Routes 61C and P7 serving McKeesport, Duquesne and West Mifflin.

Officials will provide general information and updates about the proposed BRT system at both meetings, the release said.

The authority will schedule at least seven more meetings in the neighborhoods most impacted by the proposed BRT project, the release said.

The $195.5 million project is intended to add a more efficient public transit link between Pittsburgh's Downtown and Oakland neighborhoods using buses that operate in designated lanes along Fifth and Forbes avenues.

County officials in May announced a proposed route for the project after gathering public input. Since then, Pittsburghers for Public Transit and other groups have raised concerns that the plan would eliminate the nonstop bus service on several routes from the Mon Valley to Downtown, and could require those riders to pay to transfer onto Downtown-bound buses.

Katharine Eagan Kelleman, who took over as Port Authority CEO in January, has said she wants to revisit the decision to cut the nonstop service.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.