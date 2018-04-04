Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

CCAC to hold women's leadership event this Friday

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
CCAC's Allegheny campus in Pittsburgh's North Side.
Updated 18 hours ago

The Community College of Allegheny County will host a free women's leadership event on Friday called “What does it Mean to ‘Lean In?'”

The event is presented by the CCAC Women's Empowerment Summit and will be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the Allegheny Campus, 808 Ridge Ave. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald will deliver the opening remarks and Diana Bucco, president of The Buhl Foundation, will deliver the keynote speech.

The event will feature breakout sessions led by women leaders in the academic, nonprofit and business fields, as well as information tables hosted by various vendors.

The breakout sessions will explore these topics:

• Empowerment through Government

• Feminism Today: Intersectionality & Pay Equity; Grit—The Key to Success

• Leaning in to Leadership — Women in Leadership; #MeToo! What Can You Do?

• Personal Branding—The Roadmap for Career Success

• Soft Skills Lead to Hard Work: How to Get a Job & Keep It.

In addition to Bucco, the following women leaders plan to attend:

• Heather Arnet, CEO, Women and Girls Foundation

• Emma Chammas, prevention/outreach intern, Pittsburgh Action Against Rape

• Mary Ann Eisenreich, member, CCAC Board of Trustees, executive director (interim), United Way of Butler County

• Lanella Hooper-Williams, president, Hooper Williams Communications

• Sheila Johnson, college professor/administrator and international recording artist

• Amy Kuntz, senior vice president and market director, PNC Institutional Investments

• Carleigh Mallah, prevention/outreach intern, Pittsburgh Action Against Rape

• Sandra Marsh-McClain, RISE program manager, Pennsylvania Women Work

• Valerie McDonald Roberts, chief urban affairs officer, Bureau of Neighborhood Empowerment, City of Pittsburgh

• Audrey Murrell, associate dean, College of Business Administration and associate professor, University of Pittsburgh

• Satvika Neti, digital social justice advocate, Women and Girls Foundation

• Taneshya Williams, 3 Cups of Coffee® program manager, Pennsylvania Women Work

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

