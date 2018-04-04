Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Caregivers sentenced to prison for man's starvation death in Penn Hills

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Adam Haynes and Pamela McNeal
Adam Haynes and Pamela McNeal

Updated 8 hours ago

Barbara LaFace turned to the husband and wife who had let her 54-year-old brother, David Furhman, slowly starve to death under their care in Penn Hills, and wondered aloud how it could have happened.

“I just can't grasp the thought of how a decent human being could ignore cries for food and water,” LaFace said at the sentencing hearing for Pamela McNeal and Adam Haynes, who had been Fuhrman's housemates and caregivers for more than 15 years. “My brother died at the careless and selfish hands of these monsters.”

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel gently reminded LaFace to address her, not the defendants, before sentencing the couple to seven to 14 years in prison Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Haynes, 49, called 911 to their Penn Hills home from an OnStar device in his vehicle on Nov. 24, 2015. Police and medics responded and declared Fuhrman dead in his bed. He weighed 76 pounds, was wearing three adult diapers and had infected bedsores.

Fuhrman had mental disabilities that left him functioning at about the level of a 5-year-old. LaFace said he connected with McNeal and Haynes through a volunteer service similar to foster care, but they gradually withdrew him from contact with the rest of the family.

The couple told police that Fuhrman's health declined in the six months prior to his death, as he became unable to walk or sit up, was incontinent and was unable to feed himself. They noticed a large bedsore on his back but did not call 911 or seek medical treatment beyond cleaning the wound with peroxide, according to the criminal complaint against them.

In January, they pleaded guilty before McDaniel to third-degree murder, conspiracy, neglect of care and reckless endangerment. Brandon Herring, defense attorney for McNeal, 60, said his client had health issues of her own until she could no longer adequately care for Fuhrman. McDaniel agreed she could serve her time in a correctional facility for geriatric inmates.

“She was working multiple jobs to provide for her family,” Herring said. “She allowed this situation to get well beyond her control.”

Both defendants offered their apologies to the court and said they wish they had done more.

But Assistant District Attorney Julie Capone said all either one of Furhman's caregivers had to do was pick up a phone to call medics; instead they kept him in their house, his body slowly withering and consuming itself while they continued to collect his benefits checks.

“I pray every night when they lay their heads down, that they are haunted by my brother's cries,” LaFace said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me