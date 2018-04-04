Appellate court rejects woman's claim to return $1.1 million seized from homes during drug probe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A state appellate court Wednesday rejected a 56-year-old Punxsutawney woman's argument that $1.1 million seized out of homes and businesses she owns in Allegheny and Jefferson counties in 2012 in a multi-state drug probe should be returned.

The court did not agree with Lisa M. Saldana-DeLeo's argument that the money was derived from “lawful transactions and legitimate businesses.”

Lisa M. Saldana-DeLeo had asked Commonwealth Court to overturn a Jefferson County Court's forfeiture ruling that close to $650,000 seized in 2012 out of her Punxsutawney home by state troopers, and another nearly $450,000 seized at a separate home she owns on Bailey Avenue on Mt. Washington were the proceeds of illicit drug-related transactions. Under state's forfeiture asset law, the money was forfeited to law enforcement.

According to court documents, Saldana was prosecuted in Jefferson County on multiple counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She also was prosecuted in federal court on a conspiracy charge and possession to distribute a kilo of heroin as a result of the investigation.

Court documents disclosed that in addition to cash, troopers in Punxsutawney confiscated multiple drugs, bulk glassine packets (stamp bags) used to package heroin, heroin stampers, heroin cutting agents and synthetic drugs.

A second search warrant at Saldana's business, Bodylines by Lisa, in North Versailles, Allegheny County, yielded various items of drug paraphernalia including bongs, grinders and glass pipes, court documents disclosed.

During the raid, the three-panel appellate panel reported that Saldana gave troopers authorization to search her Mt. Washington home, “which she uses to store products for her Naughty by Nature retail business in Weirton, W.Va.” The West Virginia business is now defunct.

In addition to the cash seized at the Mt. Washington location, police also seized synthetic marijuana, bath salts, a bag of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, court documents said.

“After serving two years, Saldina obtained her release on May 4, 2016,” according to court dockets.

On March 3, 2017, the Jefferson County court granted the state's forfeiture petition. However, Saldina petitioned Commonweath Court to reconsider “alleging the cash came from lawful transactions and legitimate businesses including her hair salon ... her business in West Virginia and her business in North Versailles.”

“She further alleged there was no nexus between the money and illegal drug activity,” the court said.

However, the court sided with prosecutors' arguments that the cash was furnished by people in exchange for illegal substances. The panel also noted that she served prison time as a result of the state and federal drug charges from the raids.

She also claimed she was not provided proper notice of the forfeiture proceedings. The court disagreed.

After she was released from prison, “... Saldana chose to keep her whereabouts secret from her counsel, trial court and Commonweath,” the court said.

“In sum, Saldana's failure to provide her address or other contact information to counsel, or to the trial court following her release from prison cannot be considered a non-negligent circumstance,” the court said in its 14-page ruling.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.