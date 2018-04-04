Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Third trial ends in conviction of Allentown man in 2012 murder

Megan Guza | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
In his third trial for the 2012 murder of a Beltzhoover man, a jury Wednesday convicted Deshawn Nelson of first-degree murder.

A jury twice before failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the killing of 19-year-old Daimond Hill. Nelson, now 25, was 19 when he shot and killed Hill shortly after noon on Aug. 26, 2012.

A witness reported seeing Nelson running from the scene immediately after the shooting with a gun in his hand, according to the criminal complaint.

Police had responded to the neighborhood the day before for a report of shots fired, and they collected four 9 mm cartridge casings, according to police.

That same witness reported being shot at the day prior while driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe in the Beltzhoover neighborhood. Though the witness was behind the wheel at the time, it was noted that Hill normally drove the blue Tahoe, police said.

The jury also convicted Nelson of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

