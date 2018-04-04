13 arrested in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood on drug, gun charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A citizen's tip Tuesday led police to a home in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood, where they arrested 13 people on charges of drug and firearms violations.

Police say the city's SWAT team responded about 6:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Climax Street.

The say 11 adults and two juveniles were found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana, with an estimated value of $4,000.

Police say that in addition to the drugs, they found four guns, money and paraphernalia.

Arrested were Malik Martinez, Edwin Quinones, Rae Kwon Johnson, Orna Calloway, Julyan Richards, Jordan Dennis, Marvin Dennis, Kevin Taylor, Tyonna Harris, Kenneth Gaines, and Jose Rivera, police said.

All are charged with drug- and firearm-related offenses.

