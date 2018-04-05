Once a staffer, now a Pittsburgh councilwoman: Erika Strassburger takes oath of office

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Superior Court Senior Judge Eugene B. Strassburger III finally got a chance Thursday to help his nephew's wife with her campaign for Pittsburgh City Council.

Strassburger administered an oath of office to Erika Strassburger, 35, winner of a special election last month to replace her former boss, Dan Gilman, as representative to council District 8 in the city's East End.

“As most of you know, the Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits judges from being involved in politics,” the judge said. “This time I really did wish that I could do something to help Erika. Erika's mother reminded me the other day that I have been a participant in two of the most significant events in Erica's life. I missed her birth, but I was there performing the marriage, and here I am today administering the oath of office.”

Judge Strassburger is the uncle of Erika Strassburger's husband, Jordan Strassburger, a lawyer at Downtown law firm Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky. She was joined by her husband and parents for the swearing-in ceremony in council chambers at the City-County Building, Downtown.

The event featured Pittsburgh Fire Bureau bagpipers and an honor guard. Guests included Mayor Bill Peduto, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, and all members of council with the exception of Darlene Harris of Spring Hill.

Strassburger is the first woman to represent the 8th District. She served as Gilman's chief of staff and is expected to be a reliable vote on council for legislation and policies that Peduto favors. Peduto was one of Strassburger's biggest supporters during the campaign and has said he would rely heavily on her experience.

She will head council's Innovation, Performance and Asset Management Committee.

Strassburger of Squirrel Hill promised data-driven decision making and the use of best practices established for government during her four-year term. She said she would “work hard, listen and collaborate” with residents, including her three opponents, whom she praised for their political engagement.

She thanked her family — particularly her parents — and supporters for their support during the campaign.

“I expect that the next four years will be challenging, interesting, exhilarating and probably exhausting but that's what it takes,” she said.

Strassburger, a Democrat, won the election with 64 percent of the vote total over Sonja Finn of Point Breeze, Rennick Remley of Squirrel Hill and Marty Healey of Shadyside.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.