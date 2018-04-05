Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

412 Food Rescue ready to take its app, tech to national level

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
Leah Lizarondo, CEO and co-founder of 412 Food Rescue, presents the organization's first impact report Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the BNY Mellon Innovation Center in Pittsburgh's Downtown.
A Pittsburgh nonprofit that has saved 3 million pounds of food from the trash in less than three years and provided it to those in need will start offering its app and underlying technology to food rescue programs around the country.

Leah Lizarondo, CEO and co-founder of 412 Food Rescue, announced Thursday that a food rescue organization in San Francisco will be among the first to license the app.

Lizarondo said organizations in Cleveland and Ohio will soon follow and, perhaps, a group in Philadelphia as well.

412 Food Rescue announced the deals during a presentation of the organization's first impact report Thursday at the BNY Mellon Innovation Center in Downtown.

Less than three years old, 412 Food Rescue has amassed a network of more than 4,000 volunteers to pick up and deliver food, made more than 18,000 rescues, saved 3 million pounds of food from the landfill and made fresh, healthy foods accessible to tens of thousands of people in Allegheny County living in poverty or in food and transit deserts.

“Pittsburgh really stepped up,” Lizarondo said.

Lizarondo credits the 412 Food Rescue app and the organization's use of technology for much of its success. The Food Rescue Hero app works like a ride-sharing service similar to Uber or Lyft. It connects grocery stores, restaurants or catering companies with leftover, unused or unwanted food to volunteers who will deliver it to food pantries, housing complexes and other food drop-off areas in need.

It took 412 Food Rescue 21 months to rescue its first 1 million pounds of food. The app was released during that first million and helped the organization save its next million in only nine months and its third million in only six months, Lizarondo said. The app helped grow 412 Food Rescue's network of volunteers to the largest of any urban food rescue organization in the country, Lizarondo said. The average response time to pick up food is six minutes and the average distance between a pick up and drop off is five miles.

412 Food Rescue is often referred to as the Uber or Amazon of food rescue for its innovative ways of using ride sharing and last-mile delivery technology. Lizarondo said it is increasingly important to the organization to bring the food as close to people who need it as possible. One in three single mothers don't have enough food for their families or adequate time to shop, Lizarondo said.

“We must get the food to where this mother is,” Lizarondo said.

412 Food Rescue will be relaunching its app in about a month. The relaunched app will allow organizations in other cities to license and use it. It will also have streamlined and automated features to make it easier to use, said Christopher Evan, vice president of Savvior, a Troy Hill-based software company that worked with 412 Food Rescue on the new app.

Food Runners in San Francisco will be among the first to use the app and technology. The food rescue organization is more than 30 years old, one of the oldest in the country, and provides enough food for more than 10,000 meals a week.

Lizarondo said that Giant Eagle stores in Ohio will begin rescuing food and partnering with organizations to deliver it using the 412 Food Rescue app. More than 50 Giant Eagle stores in the Pittsburgh area already participate. A single store might toss out $300 to $500 worth of produce or bakery items a day, David Shapiro, CEO and president of Giant Eagle, said at the presentation.

“Those things add up,” Shapiro said. “What 412 Food Rescue does is an extremely important thing to do in our society.”

