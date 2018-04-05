Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Third and final Shuman Center escapee caught in Hazelwood

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Raymontay Green
Raymontay Green

The third and final teenage escapee from Pittsburgh's Shuman Center last week tried to climb out a window and hide under a bed before he was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies Thursday morning, authorities said.

Allegheny County sheriff's deputies had to Taser Raymontay Green to take him into custody, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Deputies surrounded a home on Winston Street in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood about 8:30 a.m. after receiving a tip that Green was in the house, Kraus said. Deputies spotted Green climbing out a second-story window; when Green spotted deputies, he went back inside.

Officers found Green hiding under a bed, and he refused commands and resisted arrest, Kraus said. Once deputies deployed the Taser, Green became compliant and was taken into custody without further incident.

The teen was taken to Allegheny General Hospital to have the Taser prongs removed.

The three teenagers escaped the juvenile detention center about 8:30 p.m. March 29 after breaking out a window in the Lincoln-Lemington facility. One of the boys was caught less than 12 hours later in the city's Bon Air neighborhood.

The second teen was captured Saturday evening. He and two others had allegedly stolen a Chevy Cruze, which police spotted exiting Route 51 in Elizabeth Township. A pursuit ensued, and the Cruze crashed. The wanted driver took off and stole another vehicle, which he also crashed.

He fled into the woods and turned up later at the door of a home in Rostraver asking for a ride to back toward Pittsburgh. The homeowners called police, who arrested the teen in the backyard.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

