Allegheny County golf courses take mulligan on opening date

Allegheny County has again postponed the opening date of its golf courses to April 13.

“More than 10 feet of snow and nearly four inches of rain have fallen since the courses closed for annual maintenance on March 19,” a county news release said.

The rain and snowfall have hampered maintenance of the North Park and South Park golf courses, the release said.

Under these conditions, attempting any kind of work, such as mowing, aerating or rolling, could severely damage the courses,” Parks Director Andy Baechle said in the release. “We're hoping that drier weather and warmer temperatures in the coming week will result in better conditions.”

On March 29, the county postponed the opening date to April 6 .

For more information, visit www.alleghenycounty.us/golf or call North Park Golf Course at 724-935-1967 or South Park Golf Course at 412-835-3545.