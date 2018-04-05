Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County pays $40K settlement to ex-jail captain who says he was fired for using FMLA

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Snow blows from the roofs of the Allegheny County Jail and Duquesne University in Uptown on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Snow blows from the roofs of the Allegheny County Jail and Duquesne University in Uptown on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016.

Updated 3 hours ago

Allegheny County has paid a $40,000 settlement to a former captain at the Allegheny County Jail who says he was fired for using the Family Medical Leave Act, according to a county document.

In 2013, Daniel Troiano suffered from a heart attack while working at the jail, and was approved to take intermittent time off under the FMLA for his heart condition, according to the complaint filed in May 2016 in federal court.

Warden Orlando Harper “chastised his staff for taking too many days off,” in February 2014 and said to Troiano “I don't understand. How can a captain have stress?” the complaint says.

On May 1, 2014, after a corrections officer entered the prison carrying her personal firearm, then-Major Simon Wainwright called Troiano to tell him he was suspended without pay.

Then-Major Joseph DeMore told Troiano his disciplinary hearing was scheduled for May 12, 2014, and that he should resign instead of risk losing his pension, the complaint said. He resigned May 11 after 28 years working at the jail.

The lawsuit alleges FMLA retaliation and FMLA interference.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs declined comment.

In a document the county filed in May 2017 in response to the complaint, the county denied Troiano was fired for taking FMLA.

Troiano failed to report or to file grievances with the county for the alleged actions, the document said.

Several other former jail employees have also filed lawsuits alleging they were fired or disciplined for taking days off under FMLA.

Debra Nelson, a corrections officer with sleep apnea and asthma, filed a class action lawsuit in September alleging the jail regularly forces corrections officers to work as much as eight hours overtime after their regular eight-hour shift is supposed to end.

The names of guards who have taken FMLA are displayed on a list to shame them and they are forced to work more overtime shifts so they run out of FMLA time, the complaint says.

In October, the county paid a $1.15 million settlement to former jail major Walter Mikulan who said he was fired because of his age and for using FMLA.

During an Allegheny County Council meeting last month, an attorney for the union that represents jail guards requested the county hire more corrections officers, in part to reduce mandated overtime.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

