Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police: Ohio Township shooting was a murder-suicide, motive still unclear

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Authorities investigate a shooting that left two men dead in Ohio Township on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Authorities investigate a shooting that left two men dead in Ohio Township on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Investigators on Thursday said it remains unclear why Lex Miller ambushed his onetime friend outside his Ohio Township home early Wednesday morning , shooting him multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

Police said 56-year-old James Westover and his wife had tried numerous times to help Miller, 62, by giving him jobs and projects, said Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman.

He'd drifted out of their lives over the past few months, police said.

Westover left for work shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. He made it as far as the driver's seat of his truck when Miller approached and fired through the truck door, Schurman said. Westover fled the truck and tried to run up the driveway but fell, and Miller shot him again.

Police arrived at the home on Rebecca Drive and confronted Miller, who refused orders to drop his gun, police said. He stepped behind a utility trailer and fired, and one Ohio Township officer shot at Miller.

Schurman said the only wound to Miller was a self-inflicted gunshot to his head, and the officer's shot did not strike him.

Miller had apparently lived in Maryland, Florida and Georgia and used the name Dana Childs, Schurman said.

County police will continue to investigate Miller's motive.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Related Content
Motive unclear in Ohio Township shooting that left 2 dead
A shooting at a home in Ohio Township near two Avonworth schools left two men dead Wednesday, including the homeowner and suspected gunman, according to ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me