Police: Ohio Township shooting was a murder-suicide, motive still unclear

Investigators on Thursday said it remains unclear why Lex Miller ambushed his onetime friend outside his Ohio Township home early Wednesday morning , shooting him multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

Police said 56-year-old James Westover and his wife had tried numerous times to help Miller, 62, by giving him jobs and projects, said Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman.

He'd drifted out of their lives over the past few months, police said.

Westover left for work shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. He made it as far as the driver's seat of his truck when Miller approached and fired through the truck door, Schurman said. Westover fled the truck and tried to run up the driveway but fell, and Miller shot him again.

Police arrived at the home on Rebecca Drive and confronted Miller, who refused orders to drop his gun, police said. He stepped behind a utility trailer and fired, and one Ohio Township officer shot at Miller.

Schurman said the only wound to Miller was a self-inflicted gunshot to his head, and the officer's shot did not strike him.

Miller had apparently lived in Maryland, Florida and Georgia and used the name Dana Childs, Schurman said.

County police will continue to investigate Miller's motive.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.