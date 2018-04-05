Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh retains positive credit rating despite end of financial oversight

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Pittsburgh has retained a AA- credit rating, according to a report issued Thursday by one of the nation's leading credit rating agencies.

Fitch Ratings cited an improved operating performance, solid cash reserves and ability to raise revenue through taxation, adding that Pittsburgh should be able to maintain the rating despite its exit from state financial oversight in February.

The AA- rating means the city is at low risk of defaulting on $278 million in bonds and can receive more favorable borrowing rates, according to the company.

“Fitch believes the city would maintain exceptionally strong financial resilience throughout economic cycles given its solid available reserves and significant independent legal ability to increase revenues,” the company said in the report.

