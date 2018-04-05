Two men arrested, accused of robbing a Circle K store in Pittsburgh's North Side
Updated 5 hours ago
Police have arrested two men accused of robbing a convenience store in Pittsburgh's North Side, officials announced Thursday.
Andrew Bickus, 49, and Steven Goldstein, 52, each face charges of robbery, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property for their alleged roles in the March 27 robbery of the Circle K store on Brighton Road in the Marshall-Shadeland section of the North Side.
Police detectives arrested Bickus on Tuesday and Goldstein on Wednesday, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.
Neither man was able to post bail, court records indicate. They remained confined at Allegheny County Jail as of Thursday night.
A preliminary hearing for both men has been scheduled for April 16.
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.