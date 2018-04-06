Bethel Park man gets probation for Red Robin hate crime attack

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Bethel Park man who pleaded guilty to physically attacking an Indian man and called him “terrorist,” among other racial slurs, will spend three years on probation, a federal judge decided Friday.

Jeffrey Alan Burgess, 56, must also complete four months of house arrest and alcohol treatment, participate in a restorative justice program, and pay an undetermined amount of restitution for the Nov. 22, 2016, attack on a man identified by the court only as “AM.”

The incident began when the victim sat down next to Burgess at a Red Robin restaurant in Bethel Park, according to information presented during Burgess's guilty plea. AM, who placed his order and began listening to music through his headphones, said he noticed Burgess glancing at him but ignored it.

Once the music ended, he said, he heard Burgess muttering “terrorist” and other vulgar slurs, according to the information. Burgess also said, “I don't want you sitting next to me … you people.”

AM said he continued ignoring Burgess, who grew louder and began throwing fists and elbows to the victim's head and neck. The attack fractured part of the victim's jaw, injured a tooth and caused a head injury.

In addition to the slurs, Burgess told AM “things are different now,” police said, which authorities believe was a reference to the election of Donald Trump.

Police arrived and arrested Burgess, who a witness reported hearing say, “(expletive) foreigners” after the attack, according to court information.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.