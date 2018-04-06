Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Bethel Park man gets probation for Red Robin hate crime attack

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, April 6, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Jeffrey Alan Burgess
Jeffrey Alan Burgess

Updated 16 hours ago

A Bethel Park man who pleaded guilty to physically attacking an Indian man and called him “terrorist,” among other racial slurs, will spend three years on probation, a federal judge decided Friday.

Jeffrey Alan Burgess, 56, must also complete four months of house arrest and alcohol treatment, participate in a restorative justice program, and pay an undetermined amount of restitution for the Nov. 22, 2016, attack on a man identified by the court only as “AM.”

The incident began when the victim sat down next to Burgess at a Red Robin restaurant in Bethel Park, according to information presented during Burgess's guilty plea. AM, who placed his order and began listening to music through his headphones, said he noticed Burgess glancing at him but ignored it.

Once the music ended, he said, he heard Burgess muttering “terrorist” and other vulgar slurs, according to the information. Burgess also said, “I don't want you sitting next to me … you people.”

AM said he continued ignoring Burgess, who grew louder and began throwing fists and elbows to the victim's head and neck. The attack fractured part of the victim's jaw, injured a tooth and caused a head injury.

In addition to the slurs, Burgess told AM “things are different now,” police said, which authorities believe was a reference to the election of Donald Trump.

Police arrived and arrested Burgess, who a witness reported hearing say, “(expletive) foreigners” after the attack, according to court information.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me