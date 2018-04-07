'Thousands' of mouse droppings found at Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. in Strip District; including in popping machine
An extensive mouse infestation prompted the Allegheny County Health Department to post a consumer alert for the Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. in the Strip District.
Mouse droppings “too numerous to count” were found in a washing area, on top of popcorn seasoning mixers, on prep tables, in containers used to store large bags of popcorn, and inside the main cooking area of a popcorn popping machine, according to the April 5 inspection report .
A dead mouse was found and a live one was spotted. Droppings and nesting material were below a pallet in a basement storage area and inside bulk boxes of bagged popcorn and seasoning packets.
The report stated “droppings are in the thousands” and instructed that all areas of facility at 209 21st Street must be washed and sanitized with all packaging exposed to rodents or droppings discarded.
This was a reinspection from a Feb. 13 report when a “large amount of old mouse droppings” were found.