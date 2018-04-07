Consumer alert issued for Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. in Strip District after 'thousands' of mouse droppings found
The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for The Pittsburgh Popcorn Company's Strip District shop for a mice infestation.
During a visit Thursday to the shop at 209 21st St., inspectors found thousands of mouse droppings, including some inside a popcorn popping machine and inside bagged popcorn and seasoning packets, according to a county report posted online.
Droppings were also found on top of popcorn seasoning mixers, on prep tables, in containers used for popcorn storage, and on shelving, the report said.
Inspectors also observed a live mouse and a sticky trap.
A call to the store Saturday was not answered.
The company's other locations in Downtown, Oakland, the Ross Park Mall, Monroeville Mall, Mall at Robinson, South Hills Village and Westmoreland Mall were not included in the inspection.
