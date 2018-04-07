Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Dozens evacuated after landslide causes apartment collapse in East Pittsburgh

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
A landslide resulted in damage to buildings between Route 30 and Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 7, 2018 after a sinkage began collapsing the roadway along Route 30, which rises above Electric Avenue.
An apartment building in East Pittsburgh collapsed Saturday, April 7, 2018, due to a landslide along Route 30.
The closure of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 7, 2018 where traffic is being redirected onto Electric Avenue for a detour. Crews are working on a road sink that forced PennDOT to close the roadway.
A landslide resulted in damage to buildings between Route 30 and Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 7, 2018 after a sinkage began collapsing the roadway along Route 30, which rises above Electric Avenue.
A landslide resulted in damage to buildings between Route 30 and Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 7, 2018 after a sinkage began collapsing the roadway along Route 30, which rises above Electric Avenue.
A portion of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh, along with a nearby apartment building, collapsed early Saturday as an ongoing landslide worsened, according to officials.

The building collapsed around 5 a.m., causing authorities to evacuate that building and three others, said Lori Payne, East Pittsburgh police chief.

The complex was occupied at the time, but no one was injured, Payne said.

Officials evacuated two buildings of the complex Friday, and the remaining four were evacuated Saturday after the collapse, Payne said.

Thirty-one people were evacuated from 29 units, according to PennDOT.

One building completely collapsed and two others are damaged so far, Payne said.

PennDOT is paying for hotels for the residents.

Route 30 is closed in both directions, Payne said.

The borough has not had issues with landslides in the area before this week, Payne said.

A couple houses were evacuated along the borough's border with North Braddock for a separate landslide issue, Payne said.

More residents along Electric Avenue may have to relocate because they may lose power, Payne said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

click me