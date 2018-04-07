Dozens evacuated after landslide causes apartment collapse in East Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A portion of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh, along with a nearby apartment building, collapsed early Saturday as an ongoing landslide worsened, according to officials.

The building collapsed around 5 a.m., causing authorities to evacuate that building and three others, said Lori Payne, East Pittsburgh police chief.

The complex was occupied at the time, but no one was injured, Payne said.

BREAKING: Evacuated residents, Route 30 has collapsed, one building has fallen, no power, no gas, this is everything that has happened in East Pittsburgh in the past few hours. #WPXI @DuquesneLight @peoplesnatgas @NBVFD207 pic.twitter.com/ZXryhYG49K — Gigi (@wpxigigi) April 7, 2018

Officials evacuated two buildings of the complex Friday, and the remaining four were evacuated Saturday after the collapse, Payne said.

Thirty-one people were evacuated from 29 units, according to PennDOT.

One building completely collapsed and two others are damaged so far, Payne said.

PennDOT is paying for hotels for the residents.

Route 30 is closed in both directions, Payne said.

The borough has not had issues with landslides in the area before this week, Payne said.

A couple houses were evacuated along the borough's border with North Braddock for a separate landslide issue, Payne said.

More residents along Electric Avenue may have to relocate because they may lose power, Payne said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.