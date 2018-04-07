Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Adventurers spruce up the face of Mt. Washington

Shane Dunlap | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 6:48 p.m.

More than 50 volunteers scaled snowy slopes Saturday in an effort to beautify their city during an environmental stewardship event on Mt. Washington.

The outdoor enthusiasts, many skilled mountain climbers, clipped on their carabiners to pick trash from the hillside.

They picked up everything from discarded shoes to dinnerware while others planted trees at Point of View Park for the Pittsburgh Redbud Project.

The 26th annual Mt. Washington Cleanup was jointly organized by The Explorers Club of Pittsburgh, the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

Ginette Walker Vinski, environmental chair of the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh, guides fellow member Matt Tolbert as he rappels from the side of one of the Grandview Avenue overlooks Saturday, April 7, 2018 during the 26th annual Mt. Washington Clean-up, an event organized jointly by the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh, the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. Climbers picked up debris and litter that accumulates on the slopes while volunteers planted trees at Point of View Park for part of the Pittsburgh Redbud Project by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Climber Brian Rupert with the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh stretches out his mountaineering rope before descending the snowy slope of Mt. Washington on Saturday, April 7, 2018 as part of the 26th annual Mt. Washington Clean-up. The event is jointly organized by the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh, the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. Rupert, a Pittsburgh resident, was volunteering to climb the slopes to pick up litter for the second year.
An assortment of litter, collected by climbers during the 26th annual Mt. Washington Clean-up on Saturday, April 7, 2018 on Grandview Avenue in Pittsburgh.
Lauren Fike (background), the program coordinator for community forestry for the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, watches as volunteers carry trees down the slope of Mt. Washington at Point of View Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018 during the 26th annual Mt. Washington Cleanup. The group were planting the trees as part of the Pittsburgh Redbud Project, a program by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy that aims to plant trees around the vistas of Pittsburgh.
Volunteers Mandy Pursley (left) and Joshua Selling, both of Pittsburgh, work on installing a tree at Point of View Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018 as part of the Pittsburgh Redbud Project, a program by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. Volunteers were working to cleanup and beautify Mt. Washington for the 26th annual Mt. Washington Cleanup.
Mountain climbers with the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh help each other by lifting bags of collected debris up the slops of Mt. Washington on Saturday, April 7, 2018 during the 26th annual Mt. Washington Cleanup.
