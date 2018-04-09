Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

PennDOT considering 40-foot wall to prevent future Route 30 landslides

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, April 9, 2018, 1:30 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

PennDOT might build a 40-foot-tall wall below a portion of Route 30 that was wiped out by a landslide over the weekend to prevent slides there.

An investigation continues into what caused a landslide Saturday in East Pittsburgh, but PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said Monday that a large retaining wall is among options being considered to prevent another slide. It could be between 35 and 40 feet tall, she said.

PennDOT officials, including Secretary Leslie Richards, spoke to reporters about the slide during the Pennsylvania Automated Vehicle Summit in Downtown Pittsburgh. Richards, who visited the slide site Sunday, said seeing it was “eye-opening.”

“I've never seen something like that,” Richards said.

Richards said crews are at the site digging to determine what caused the slide. She said PennDOT has a good idea what caused it but wants to confirm it before making it public.

“We need to find the reason for this slide so that we can correct it,” Richards said.

The landslide happened about 6 a.m. Saturday . It caused a section of Route 30 to fall about 40 feet. Debris from the slide took out an apartment building and threatened other buildings.

Buildings along Electric Avenue were evacuated before and after the slide. Richards said some buildings were determined safe enough for people to return to grab essential and personal items.

“We will do what needs to be done, including making sure that those impacted have the support,” Richards said. “There are some people who literally left with the clothes on their back, so we want to make sure that they have the basics like toothbrushes and toothpaste and that they can buy food.”

Officials said it will take months to rebuild the section of Route 30 that collapsed.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Related Content
Gov. Tom Wolf to visit site of Route 30 landslide in East Pittsburgh
Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to tour the wreckage of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes of the heavily-traveled highway ...
County, state start coordinating to fix collapsed Route 30 in East Pittsburgh 
Allegheny County Emergency Services will lead the effort to repair a section of Route 30 that crumbled down an East Pittsburgh hill because of a ...
Route 30 collapses in East Pittsburgh landslide, will be closed for months 
A portion of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh plummeted about 40 feet down a steep hill early Saturday in a landslide that also took out ...
Officials seek emergency funding for Route 30 landslide in East Pittsburgh 
Pennsylvania is close to granting a disaster declaration for Allegheny County, which would unlock state funds to repair public property destroyed by landslides since February, ...
A road worker motions to control traffic on Electric Avenue on Sunday, April 8, 2018 following a landslide Saturday morning in East Pittsburgh.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A road worker motions to control traffic on Electric Avenue on Sunday, April 8, 2018 following a landslide Saturday morning in East Pittsburgh.
A section of Route 30 that crumbled down an East Pittsburgh hill following a landslide Saturday morning, shown Sunday April 8, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A section of Route 30 that crumbled down an East Pittsburgh hill following a landslide Saturday morning, shown Sunday April 8, 2018.
PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards takes questions from reporters at the Pennsylvania Automated Vehicle Summit on Monday, April, 9, 2018, about the Route 30 landslide. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)
PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards takes questions from reporters at the Pennsylvania Automated Vehicle Summit on Monday, April, 9, 2018, about the Route 30 landslide. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me