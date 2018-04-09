PennDOT considering 40-foot wall to prevent future Route 30 landslides

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT might build a 40-foot-tall wall below a portion of Route 30 that was wiped out by a landslide over the weekend to prevent slides there.

An investigation continues into what caused a landslide Saturday in East Pittsburgh, but PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said Monday that a large retaining wall is among options being considered to prevent another slide. It could be between 35 and 40 feet tall, she said.

PennDOT officials, including Secretary Leslie Richards, spoke to reporters about the slide during the Pennsylvania Automated Vehicle Summit in Downtown Pittsburgh. Richards, who visited the slide site Sunday, said seeing it was “eye-opening.”

“I've never seen something like that,” Richards said.

Richards said crews are at the site digging to determine what caused the slide. She said PennDOT has a good idea what caused it but wants to confirm it before making it public.

“We need to find the reason for this slide so that we can correct it,” Richards said.

The landslide happened about 6 a.m. Saturday . It caused a section of Route 30 to fall about 40 feet. Debris from the slide took out an apartment building and threatened other buildings.

Buildings along Electric Avenue were evacuated before and after the slide. Richards said some buildings were determined safe enough for people to return to grab essential and personal items.

“We will do what needs to be done, including making sure that those impacted have the support,” Richards said. “There are some people who literally left with the clothes on their back, so we want to make sure that they have the basics like toothbrushes and toothpaste and that they can buy food.”

Officials said it will take months to rebuild the section of Route 30 that collapsed.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.